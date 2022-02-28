Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Acquires New Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 58,857 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,975,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $83,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,164 shares of company stock worth $1,884,837 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $209.25. 872,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,008,422. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.22 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $288.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.99.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FB. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Argus downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.20.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

