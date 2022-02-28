Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Acquires New Holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,453,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned about 0.06% of Ubiquiti at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RE Advisers Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UI opened at $250.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.93. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 1 year low of $225.14 and a 1 year high of $401.80.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.63). Ubiquiti had a net margin of 31.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,302.04%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

UI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $260.00 to $214.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, BWS Financial lowered their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $370.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ubiquiti presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.75.

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

