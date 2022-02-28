Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Buys New Shares in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 104,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,192,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 85,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,153,000 after buying an additional 10,075 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 232,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,032,000 after buying an additional 80,781 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $714,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $741,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3,221.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 58,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,127,000 after buying an additional 57,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042 in the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COF opened at $148.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.52. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.78 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.25. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 8.94%.

COF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $221.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.76.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

