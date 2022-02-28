Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Invests $12.67 Million in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 122,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,668,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned about 0.07% of Asana at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Asana by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Asana by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 31.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Asana from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.38.

In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total transaction of $1,511,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total value of $1,779,638.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 8,003,733 shares of company stock valued at $511,613,282 and sold 112,440 shares valued at $7,677,921. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASAN opened at $53.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.17. Asana, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.41 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.36 and a beta of 1.61.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. The business had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. Asana’s revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

