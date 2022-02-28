Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Makes New $17.21 Million Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,205,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 382.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 12,961 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,910,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,508,000 after purchasing an additional 314,958 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 271,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,361,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. 63.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.24, for a total transaction of $492,341.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 17,020 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.28, for a total transaction of $3,493,865.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,243 shares of company stock valued at $26,600,608. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $182.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.44. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.02 and a 1-year high of $298.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.23.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

