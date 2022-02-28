Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Makes New Investment in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 668,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,143,000. DocuSign makes up approximately 2.4% of Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned 0.34% of DocuSign as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in DocuSign by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,274,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,315,000 after acquiring an additional 34,051 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in DocuSign by 24.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,978,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,690 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in DocuSign by 1.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,842,000 after purchasing an additional 120,044 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 12.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,762,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,399,000 after purchasing an additional 636,258 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 1.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,044,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,786,000 after buying an additional 41,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total transaction of $1,788,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $5,607,198.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,264 shares of company stock worth $10,680,574. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $113.86 on Monday. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.00 and a twelve month high of $314.76. The company has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.66.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOCU. Piper Sandler raised their target price on DocuSign from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on DocuSign from $389.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.61.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

