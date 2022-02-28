Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 1,893,642 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,893,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $137,933,000. Charles Schwab makes up 1.9% of Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned about 0.10% of Charles Schwab as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.78.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total value of $126,990.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $5,125,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 752,471 shares of company stock worth $66,896,376. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $83.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.35. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $62.33 and a 52 week high of $96.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 31.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

