Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Takes Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 818,300 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,355,000. Autodesk makes up about 3.2% of Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned about 0.37% of Autodesk at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 109.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Autodesk by 35.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 82.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Autodesk by 462.8% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 242 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock worth $1,283,095 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $216.85 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $251.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.70. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.63 and a 12-month high of $344.39. The firm has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a PE ratio of 98.48 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 51.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $344.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Autodesk from $343.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.44.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

