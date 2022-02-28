Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Stock Position Lowered by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,389 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Littelfuse worth $11,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Littelfuse by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Littelfuse by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Littelfuse by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Littelfuse by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Littelfuse by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 8,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.26, for a total transaction of $803,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total transaction of $213,249.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,780,300. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LFUS shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.60.

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $262.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $234.59 and a fifty-two week high of $334.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $281.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.30. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $553.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.84 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 18.48%. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.61%.

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

