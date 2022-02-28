LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LivaNova PLC is a medical technology company which focuses on providing treatment for cardiovascular diseases and neuromodulation. The Company’s operating units consists of Cardiac Rhythm Management, Cardiac Surgery and Neuromodulation. LivaNova PLC, formerly known as Cyberonics, Inc., is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LIVN. UBS Group upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LivaNova currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

LivaNova stock opened at $81.28 on Friday. LivaNova has a 52 week low of $68.68 and a 52 week high of $93.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.56 and a beta of 0.95.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LivaNova will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other LivaNova news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $81,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $226,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,784 shares of company stock valued at $394,556 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIVN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,244,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,672,000 after purchasing an additional 18,168 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,971,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,821,000 after purchasing an additional 329,304 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 388,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,062 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in LivaNova in the 2nd quarter valued at $857,000. 98.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

