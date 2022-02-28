Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $144.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Live Nation Entertainment have outperformed the industry in the past year. Recently, the company reported fourth-quarter 2021 results, wherein earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues beat the same. However, both the metrics increased year over year. The company has been benefiting from pent-up demand for live events and robust ticket sales. This along with increased demand for digital ticketing and contactless transactions are likely to have contributed to the upside. Going forward, the company remains optimistic about its growth prospects in 2022 and 2023. Also, emphasis on cost saving efforts bode well. For 2022, the company has already sold 45 million tickets. The buyout of OCESA will aid the company. Its high debt level remains a concern.”

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

LYV has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.50.

LYV opened at $126.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.17. Live Nation Entertainment has a twelve month low of $74.01 and a twelve month high of $127.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.53 and a beta of 1.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 132.6% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,224,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547,743 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,008,000 after acquiring an additional 14,910 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,643,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,436,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,813,000 after acquiring an additional 121,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,153,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,280,000 after acquiring an additional 119,769 shares during the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Live Nation Entertainment (Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.