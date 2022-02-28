LocalCoinSwap One Day Trading Volume Tops $3,256.00 (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 28th. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a market cap of $743,231.23 and approximately $3,256.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded up 28.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LocalCoinSwap alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.27 or 0.00269984 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000100 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004584 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000605 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $482.09 or 0.01180393 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003358 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Coin Profile

LCS is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 69,469,084 coins and its circulating supply is 50,256,307 coins. The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LocalCoinSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LocalCoinSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.