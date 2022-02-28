Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Shares Gap Up to $409.49

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $409.49, but opened at $427.64. Lockheed Martin shares last traded at $424.14, with a volume of 61,734 shares.

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $415.02.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $374.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.30. The firm has a market cap of $115.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.86.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.38 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile (NYSE:LMT)

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.