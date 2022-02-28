Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) and Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Financial Analysis

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) and Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.9% of Lordstown Motors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of Stellantis shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Lordstown Motors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Lordstown Motors and Stellantis’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lordstown Motors N/A N/A -$124.05 million ($2.10) -1.53 Stellantis $99.00 billion 0.39 $33.13 million $0.15 127.68

Stellantis has higher revenue and earnings than Lordstown Motors. Lordstown Motors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stellantis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Lordstown Motors and Stellantis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lordstown Motors 5 3 0 0 1.38 Stellantis 0 1 9 0 2.90

Lordstown Motors currently has a consensus target price of $5.86, suggesting a potential upside of 82.47%. Stellantis has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.33%. Given Lordstown Motors’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lordstown Motors is more favorable than Stellantis.

Profitability

This table compares Lordstown Motors and Stellantis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lordstown Motors N/A -59.61% -51.44% Stellantis N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Lordstown Motors has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stellantis has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Stellantis beats Lordstown Motors on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lordstown Motors (Get Rating)

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

About Stellantis (Get Rating)

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram. The company is headquartered in Lijnden, the Netherlands.

