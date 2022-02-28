LPL Financial LLC Has $8.08 Million Stock Position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 582,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,822 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of Canopy Growth worth $8,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 9,148 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,023,000 after acquiring an additional 291,715 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 592,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,330,000 after acquiring an additional 37,674 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,119,000. 14.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CGC. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$25.28 to C$16.70 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen downgraded Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.69 to $21.60 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Canopy Growth in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Canopy Growth in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.74.

Shares of CGC stock opened at $7.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.28 and a 200-day moving average of $11.86. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Canopy Growth Co. has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $37.08.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 71.43% and a negative return on equity of 15.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Canopy Growth Profile (Get Rating)

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.