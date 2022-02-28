LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,545 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF were worth $8,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 215,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 14,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS EPRF opened at $21.77 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.68. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $22.49 and a 1-year high of $25.00.

