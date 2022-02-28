Lumbard & Kellner LLC Buys 1,098 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PCG. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 123.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 160,989,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,545,495,000 after buying an additional 89,015,156 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 33.3% during the second quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 30,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,100,000 after buying an additional 7,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 201.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,308,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,990,000 after buying an additional 3,545,031 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the second quarter valued at about $33,794,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 456.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,923,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,900,000 after buying an additional 3,218,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

In other PG&E news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 40,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $483,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PG&E stock opened at $11.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of -51.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.40. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.24.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of PG&E from $17.50 to $16.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PG&E from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

