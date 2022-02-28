Lumbard & Kellner LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC lowered its position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Brighthouse Financial accounts for approximately 1.8% of Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Lumbard & Kellner LLC owned 0.13% of Brighthouse Financial worth $4,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,785,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,942,000 after acquiring an additional 79,558 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,501,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,925,000 after acquiring an additional 193,989 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,036,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,128,000 after acquiring an additional 73,836 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 544,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,796,000 after acquiring an additional 42,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.8% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 518,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,430,000 after acquiring an additional 8,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $54.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.07 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $39.08 and a one year high of $62.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.25.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $1.72. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

