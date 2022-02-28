Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Bought by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,035 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter valued at $902,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter valued at $12,140,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 15.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter worth $2,544,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter worth $789,000. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumentum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.81.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $98.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.98. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $108.90. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.86.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $446.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total transaction of $233,123.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $476,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,388,956. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

