Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman Sells 16,250 Shares

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total transaction of C$163,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$287,882.25.

Shares of LUG stock traded up C$0.21 on Monday, hitting C$10.22. 470,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.43, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.38 billion and a PE ratio of 9.61. Lundin Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of C$8.82 and a 1-year high of C$12.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$9.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Gold to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$11.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Lundin Gold in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.11.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

