M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,756 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,533 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.26% of M.D.C. worth $9,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 138.2% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in M.D.C. in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 50.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in M.D.C. by 49.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 76.4% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

M.D.C. stock opened at $43.82 on Monday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $39.21 and a one year high of $63.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 7.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.12. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.43.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by ($0.28). M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. M.D.C.’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.40.

M.D.C. Profile (Get Rating)

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.