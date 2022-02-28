MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $23.00. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 117.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their target price on MacroGenics from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on MacroGenics in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on MacroGenics from $40.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.73.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNX opened at $9.67 on Monday. MacroGenics has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $36.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.08.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.13). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 63.09% and a negative net margin of 260.97%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MacroGenics will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in MacroGenics by 11.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in MacroGenics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in MacroGenics by 6.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in MacroGenics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 6.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

