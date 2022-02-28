Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,754 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Macy’s in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Macy’s by 122.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Macy’s by 167.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Macy’s by 93.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on M shares. Cowen upped their price target on Macy’s from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Macy’s from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Macy’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Macy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Macy’s from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

Shares of NYSE M opened at $26.36 on Monday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.33 and a 1-year high of $37.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.74 and a 200-day moving average of $25.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.96.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 5.84%. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

