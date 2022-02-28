Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Craig Hallum

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Craig Hallum from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MGNI. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Magnite from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Magnite from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnite from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Magnite from $70.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.60.

MGNI stock opened at $14.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -471.51 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.14. Magnite has a 52-week low of $10.47 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.75.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Magnite had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $161.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 96.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Magnite will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rachel Lam purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $40,375.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $68,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $505,950. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Magnite by 135.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Magnite in the second quarter valued at $135,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Magnite by 20.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Magnite by 29.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Magnite by 640.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

