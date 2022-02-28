Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.22

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st.

Main Street Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 9.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years.

Shares of NYSE MAIN traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.64. The company had a trading volume of 500,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,874. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.23. Main Street Capital has a 12 month low of $35.73 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

A number of research firms have commented on MAIN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 567,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,476,000 after buying an additional 42,039 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,413,000 after buying an additional 16,334 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,580,000 after buying an additional 113,098 shares during the period. 17.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

