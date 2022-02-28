Man Group plc Acquires Shares of 109,900 DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 109,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DBRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.15.

Shares of DBRG stock opened at $7.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $8.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.59.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $255.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.21 million. DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 29.23%. The business’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

DigitalBridge Group Profile (Get Rating)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc operates as a global real estate investment trust that owns, operates, and invests across the full spectrum of digital infrastructure and real estate. It invests across five key verticals: data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. The company was founded by Thomas Joseph Barrack, Jr.

