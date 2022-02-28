Man Group plc Decreases Holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Man Group plc reduced its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 205.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

WD stock opened at $137.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.45. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.01 and a 52 week high of $156.77.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $407.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.00 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

WD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walker & Dunlop presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.75.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

