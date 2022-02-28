Man Group plc Grows Stock Position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.12% of Ituran Location and Control worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Ituran Location and Control in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,765 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ituran Location and Control in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 167.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 387,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,613,000 after acquiring an additional 242,725 shares in the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ituran Location and Control stock opened at $21.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.73 and a 12-month high of $29.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.46. The stock has a market cap of $499.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

