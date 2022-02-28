Man Group plc Has $770,000 Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Man Group plc cut its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,871 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXP. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 266.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,693,000 after buying an additional 873,251 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 211.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 817,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,217,000 after buying an additional 554,737 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 319,626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,422,000 after buying an additional 223,000 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 3,563.7% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,367,000 after purchasing an additional 121,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 246,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,362,000 after purchasing an additional 116,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.46.

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $137.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.32. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.46 and a 52-week high of $169.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.47.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $462.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.05 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.36%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.