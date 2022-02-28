Man Group plc Lowers Stock Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Man Group plc lowered its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,104 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 1.3% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 503,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the third quarter valued at about $3,491,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 1.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 49,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 27.3% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 17.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 267,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after purchasing an additional 39,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $34.14 on Monday. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $39.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.66.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $669.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.40 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

In related news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,765 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total value of $180,259.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

