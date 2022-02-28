Mango Markets (MNGO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $197.50 Million

Mango Markets (CURRENCY:MNGO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 28th. Over the last week, Mango Markets has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Mango Markets has a total market capitalization of $197.50 million and $664,536.00 worth of Mango Markets was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mango Markets coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000410 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00043622 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,916.83 or 0.06742405 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,298.34 or 1.00086549 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00046282 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00049884 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002837 BTC.

About Mango Markets

Mango Markets’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mango Markets’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mango Markets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mango Markets should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mango Markets using one of the exchanges listed above.

