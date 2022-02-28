Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.54.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MOZ. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. NBF decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Gold to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Marathon Gold stock opened at C$2.90 on Friday. Marathon Gold has a 12-month low of C$2.13 and a 12-month high of C$3.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$735.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 17.71 and a quick ratio of 17.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.03.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

