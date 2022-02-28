Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 28,911 Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,911 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Washington Federal by 12.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Washington Federal by 143.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 746,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,614,000 after acquiring an additional 439,663 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Washington Federal by 217.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 136,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after acquiring an additional 93,261 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Washington Federal by 1.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 164,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Washington Federal by 1,229.9% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WAFD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. DA Davidson raised their target price on Washington Federal from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Washington Federal from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of Washington Federal stock opened at $35.94 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.86. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.01 and a 12 month high of $38.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $152.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.95 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 29.56%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.92%.

In other Washington Federal news, Director Thomas J. Kelley sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $630,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent L. Beatty sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $571,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products, and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial Loans and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Loans segment is disaggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

