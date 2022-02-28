Marshall Wace LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its stake in shares of Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,582 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.64% of Usio worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Usio by 13.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 786,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after buying an additional 93,600 shares during the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lifted its holdings in Usio by 7.1% during the third quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Usio by 38.2% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 168,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 46,672 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Usio during the third quarter worth $949,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Usio by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Usio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Usio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Usio in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of USIO opened at $3.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -344.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.78. Usio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $8.62.

Usio Company Profile

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

