Marshall Wace LLP Decreases Position in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its stake in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,979 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,958 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WLK. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 16,628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 26.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical stock opened at $110.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.28. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 12-month low of $78.06 and a 12-month high of $111.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.45. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Westlake Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 15.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.37%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

In related news, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $2,824,707.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 73.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

