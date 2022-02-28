Marshall Wace LLP Has $972,000 Stock Position in Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 619,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,266 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.83% of Gold Resource worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Gold Resource by 0.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,279,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after acquiring an additional 12,343 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Gold Resource by 2.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,652,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 51,475 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Resource in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,427,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Gold Resource by 26.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 821,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 171,752 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gold Resource by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 16,949 shares during the period. 32.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gold Resource alerts:

GORO has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gold Resource in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GORO opened at $1.64 on Monday. Gold Resource Co. has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $3.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%.

About Gold Resource (Get Rating)

Gold Resource Corp. engages in the production of metal concentrates. It includes gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and doré containing gold and silver. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Nevada, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by David C. Reid and William W.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.