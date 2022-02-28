Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,718 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NICE in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of NICE by 113.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NICE by 77.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. purchased a new position in shares of NICE in the third quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of NICE in the third quarter valued at $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NICE. Citigroup dropped their price target on NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on NICE from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $227.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $266.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NICE Ltd. has a 12-month low of $211.00 and a 12-month high of $319.88. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.34, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.75.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.44. NICE had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $515.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

