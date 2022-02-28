Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Shares in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.09% of Hawaiian as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Cowen upgraded Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hawaiian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

In other news, Director Donald J. Carty sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $356,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

HA stock opened at $19.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 2.07. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.97 and a 1-year high of $31.38.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.58 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 63.40% and a negative net margin of 9.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 230.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.71) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company engaged in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes. The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

