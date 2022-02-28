Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Unified Trust Company N.A.

Unified Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,245 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.8% of Unified Trust Company N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Unified Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Mastercard by 100.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,210,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,096 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $602,624,000. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 24.1% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,642,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,657,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,878 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $312,315,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $306,654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock opened at $361.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $353.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $306.00 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.30.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.37%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $430.50.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total transaction of $58,535,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 571,484 shares of company stock valued at $210,070,389. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

