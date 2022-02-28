Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Raised by Cribstone Capital Management LLC

Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,189,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $413,670,000 after acquiring an additional 67,090 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 543.6% during the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 192,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,912,000 after acquiring an additional 162,551 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 40,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,176,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7,526.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 276,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Mastercard by 38.4% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

NYSE MA opened at $369.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $367.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.30. The company has a market capitalization of $360.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $306.00 and a 1-year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total value of $58,535,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 571,484 shares of company stock worth $210,070,389 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.50.

About Mastercard (Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.