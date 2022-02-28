Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Trading Up 9.3%

Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) shares were up 9.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.71 and last traded at $7.63. Approximately 95,758 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 13,938,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.98.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MTTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Matterport from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Matterport from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Matterport from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Matterport from $38.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.96.

Get Matterport alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.12.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.14 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Matterport Inc will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTTR. Qualcomm Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Matterport in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,768,000. Wafra Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matterport in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,274,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,819,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,185,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,594,000. 33.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matterport Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.