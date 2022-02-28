Mcdonald Partners LLC Acquires 205 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 542.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 369.6% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Edward Jones lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $2.63 on Monday, hitting $168.19. 26,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,801,346. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.81 and its 200 day moving average is $187.40. The company has a market capitalization of $155.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $161.04 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.33.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $698,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

