Mcdonald Partners LLC Buys 424 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 0.8% of Mcdonald Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 98.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 25.5% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2,830.0% during the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $106.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,411,619. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.32. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $100.58 and a 52 week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

