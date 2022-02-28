Mcdonald Partners LLC Grows Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,217 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 4,629 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 374,826 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $163,938,000 after buying an additional 167,078 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,643,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on UNH. UBS Group increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.09.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total transaction of $2,347,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total value of $2,822,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $7,552,930. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH traded down $5.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $469.88. The company had a trading volume of 24,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,565,268. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $477.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $448.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $329.85 and a 1 year high of $509.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.08%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.