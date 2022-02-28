Mcdonald Partners LLC Has $16.57 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,091 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 3.6% of Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 92.6% during the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 21.3% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

AAPL traded down $0.53 on Monday, hitting $164.32. 780,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,442,789. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a “top pick” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.48.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

