Mcdonald Partners LLC Sells 1,938 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Mcdonald Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 10,000.0% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 61.3% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $53,000. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on IBM. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.45.

NYSE IBM traded down $2.08 on Monday, hitting $122.10. 48,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,129,818. The company has a market cap of $109.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.09. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.10 and a 200-day moving average of $131.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.05. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.31%.

International Business Machines Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.