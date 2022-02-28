Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $757,000 Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,244 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICUI. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ICU Medical in the third quarter valued at about $20,649,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in ICU Medical by 62.6% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 225,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,669,000 after buying an additional 86,921 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ICU Medical by 80.4% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 115,913 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,052,000 after buying an additional 51,654 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in ICU Medical by 14.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 364,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,174,000 after buying an additional 46,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in ICU Medical by 8.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 552,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $113,702,000 after buying an additional 40,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI opened at $228.95 on Monday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $183.39 and a 1-year high of $282.00. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 48.30 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $222.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.88.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. ICU Medical had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $340.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

In related news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 1,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $278,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

