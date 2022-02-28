Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Lowers Holdings in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EDIT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 30,631 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter worth $339,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 600,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,012,000 after buying an additional 114,155 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,534,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,535,000 after buying an additional 210,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $16.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.24 and its 200 day moving average is $37.01. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $73.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 2.03.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 31.42% and a negative net margin of 753.61%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.00) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Editas Medicine from $39.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Editas Medicine from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Editas Medicine from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Editas Medicine from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Editas Medicine to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.92.

In other news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $44,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

