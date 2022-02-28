Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Raises Stock Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 166,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 57,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 191,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UCBI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $38.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.53. United Community Banks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $39.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). United Community Banks had a net margin of 36.63% and a return on equity of 13.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 26.94%.

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $363,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

