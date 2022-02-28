Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 147 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,478 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Five9 were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 20.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 290,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,238,000 after purchasing an additional 48,356 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 28.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,003,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,995,000 after acquiring an additional 224,120 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 2.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 340,408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,428,000 after acquiring an additional 9,613 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 13.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,988,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 5.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

FIVN stock opened at $106.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of -137.09 and a beta of 0.46. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.01 and a 12 month high of $211.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.57 and its 200 day moving average is $148.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.41 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total transaction of $280,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $161,579.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,960 shares of company stock worth $2,582,622 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FIVN shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Five9 from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.80.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

